Frontier Corp (FC) distribute 400 flour sacks in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Frontier Corp (FC) South Waziristan on Tuesday distributed 400 sacks of flour in various areas of Tribal District South Waziristan.

In a statement issued by District Administration South Waziristan, 400 sacks of free flour were distributed in various localities including Wana, Azam Warsak, Ladha and Sararogha.

300 more sacks of flour would be distributed in Angora Ada, Shakai and Sarwakai.

The elders of the areas said that FC South Waziristan was making all possible efforts to provide maximum relief assistance to the poor low income families amid coronavirus pandemic and this testing time.