Fuel-efficient Stoves Distributed Among Inhabitants Of Remote Areas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with the objective to replace traditional open flame floor-mounted stoves, a major source of indoor pollution for households in remote areas, is providing thousands of fuel efficient and smokeless stoves to concerned families.

"It aims to improve their health profile, especially women and children more vulnerable to lung and eye infections due to direct and frequent exposure to faulty stoves," said Coordinator, DMD (E&BD) of PPL Syed Firasat Shah sharing details of the scheme on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, a total of 400 stoves were said to be disbursed at a cost of Rs 2 million, among communities living around its Kalat and Margand blocks.

These fuel efficient stoves, equipped with necessary accessories, including a 10 feet vent pipe with cap, stove shovel, jail, cover and packing were mentioned to hold a life span of 8 to 10 years, requiring minimum maintenance.

"It would lead to a better quality of life for the families, especially among women and children, besides preventing instances of food contamination," said the official.

These donated stoves use 40 to 50 percent less firewood than the traditional ones, which will clearly reduce the burden on precious Juniper forest which is the major fuel source in the area.

PPL has distributed around 150 fuel-efficient and smokeless stoves among resident communities in Harboi and Sheikhari union councils (UC) of District Kalat, Balochistan on Tuesday during the first phase.A of the scheme.

Syed Firasat Shah himself handed these stoves to local communities belonging to Soor, Daray Kobay and Karez Yousufi villages in UC Harboi and Sardarkot, Lond Malikdad, Eki Booze and Parra villages at UC Sheikhari.

The distribution of fuel-efficient stoves by PPL, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was said to be particularly focused on upliftment of under-served communities in far-flung areas of the country.

