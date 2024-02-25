Funfair, Spring festival held at KGSC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) A funfair and spring festival was held at Khubaib Orphan Girls school and College

Sargodha on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Khubaib Girls School and College

Ms Sarwat Ansar.

For the entertainment of orphan girls, teachers set up food and drink stalls

while games zone and swings were also set up for students at very low rates.

A large number of mothers and university students participated in the colorful event.

Principal KGSC Sarwar Ansar distributed money to orphan girls so that they

could also enjoy the funfair.

On the occasion, she said the purpose of holding the funfair and spring festival

was to provide entertainment to orphan girls and the institution would continue

to organize various programmes for the encouragement of orphan girls in future

as well.