Furniture Market Gutted In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Furniture and related items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in furniture market, in front of Shalimar Gardens, Baghbanpura area, on Wednesday.

Police said that on receiving information, 15 vehicles of Rescue-1122 and 50 rescuers reached the spot and started fire extinguishing operation. Nearly 52 temporary shops were destroyed while six houses were damaged in the fire.

The fire-fighters succeeded in controlling the fire after several hours. However, no loss of life was reported. The reason for the fire could not be ascertained immediately, the Rescue-1122 spokesman said.

