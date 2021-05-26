Future belongs to young entrepreneurs rather than job seekers, says Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the future belonged to those countries whose youth would focus on entrepreneurship rather than jobs.

"The concept of an entrepreneur is fast emerging in the world and that the countries creating more entrepreneurs will be more successful in future," the minister expressed these views while addressing a cheque & certificate-distribution ceremony of the Prime Minister's Skill for all Hunermand Program, under Kamyab Jawan Programme initiative, at the Bahria University, Islamabad.

The minister stressed the need for adopting such skills that could be useful in facing the life challenges and the changes taking place around the world, saying "our thoughts must be progressive and should match the changes emerging around the globe." Fawad said the skills always made people superior to others, adding "if we want to change Pakistan and our life, we have to adopt skill and nobody can deny the importance of the skill in this modern era." He was of the view that the country's institutions would have to rise and meet the needs and standards of the developing world.

The minister said the skill development was the real work that needed to be done in Pakistan, as the country's 60 per cent population was under the age bracket of 30 years.

He was of the view that technology had changed the whole world and the same would happen in Pakistan too.

The minister said that today's world had been shaped by the young generation, adding the whole modern technology including Facebook, Google, PayPal, Twitter was developed by the youngsters.

"The people who developed these technologies were not 60 years or 70 years old but they are the young people who changed the whole world. They are youngsters," he added.

The minister said that technology had changed the whole world and the countries that followed the changes had started emerging and moving towards the road of progress, prosperity, and development.

He advised the youth to increase their knowledge and gain awareness from the world.

The minister said that the most important thing of the Successful Youth Programme was that it was creating employment opportunities, from which farmers, peoples associated with livestock and other sectors could benefit.

Fawad congratulated the participants of the successful youth programme on completing the course.

He said Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar on Youth Affairs and Vice-Chancellor Bahria University deserved congratulations for the success of this programme.

"It is a game-changer programme, the success of this programme is the success of Pakistan and our youth," he added.