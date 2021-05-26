UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Future Belongs To Young Entrepreneurs Rather Than Job Seekers, Says Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:36 PM

Future belongs to young entrepreneurs rather than job seekers, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the future belonged to those countries whose youth would focus on entrepreneurship rather than jobs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that the future belonged to those countries whose youth would focus on entrepreneurship rather than jobs.

"The concept of an entrepreneur is fast emerging in the world and that the countries creating more entrepreneurs will be more successful in future," the minister expressed these views while addressing a cheque & certificate-distribution ceremony of the Prime Minister's Skill for all Hunermand Program, under Kamyab Jawan Programme initiative, at the Bahria University, Islamabad.

The minister stressed the need for adopting such skills that could be useful in facing the life challenges and the changes taking place around the world, saying "our thoughts must be progressive and should match the changes emerging around the globe." Fawad said the skills always made people superior to others, adding "if we want to change Pakistan and our life, we have to adopt skill and nobody can deny the importance of the skill in this modern era." He was of the view that the country's institutions would have to rise and meet the needs and standards of the developing world.

The minister said the skill development was the real work that needed to be done in Pakistan, as the country's 60 per cent population was under the age bracket of 30 years.

He was of the view that technology had changed the whole world and the same would happen in Pakistan too.

The minister said that today's world had been shaped by the young generation, adding the whole modern technology including Facebook, Google, PayPal, Twitter was developed by the youngsters.

"The people who developed these technologies were not 60 years or 70 years old but they are the young people who changed the whole world. They are youngsters," he added.

The minister said that technology had changed the whole world and the countries that followed the changes had started emerging and moving towards the road of progress, prosperity, and development.

He advised the youth to increase their knowledge and gain awareness from the world.

The minister said that the most important thing of the Successful Youth Programme was that it was creating employment opportunities, from which farmers, peoples associated with livestock and other sectors could benefit.

Fawad congratulated the participants of the successful youth programme on completing the course.

He said Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar on Youth Affairs and Vice-Chancellor Bahria University deserved congratulations for the success of this programme.

"It is a game-changer programme, the success of this programme is the success of Pakistan and our youth," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Google Technology Facebook Twitter Road Young Progress Same Superior National University All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administ ..

3 minutes ago

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises sharply i ..

3 minutes ago

Chile begins vaccinating people under 30 against C ..

3 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Ma ..

5 minutes ago

20k youth gets direct employability through openin ..

5 minutes ago

Covid strain first detected in India found in 53 t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.