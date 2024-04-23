Open Menu

Galliyat Tahafaz Movement Expresses Deep Concern Over Chopping Of Snag Trees In Hazara Region

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Galliyat Tahafaz Movement expresses deep concern over chopping of snag trees in Hazara region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Galliyat Tahafaz Movement (GTM), a non-political organization, has expressed its deep concern over ongoing extraction campaign targeting sang trees within the coniferous forest within the jurisdiction of entire Hazara region in general and Galliyat in particular.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GTM members have demanded immediate ceasing of all activities related to extraction of snag trees from the aforementioned forest.

“Failure to comply with this demand will leave conservationists with no other option but to challenge these activities in the court of law,” warns GTM members.

It had come to our knowledge that these vital components of the ecosystem were being removed without proper consideration of their ecological significance, they added.

“It is imperative to recognize the invaluable role that snag tree play within intact ecosystem,” reads the letter of GTM bearing signature of its Chairman, Sardar Muhammad Sabir.

These standing dead trees serve as crucial habitat for numerous species of flora and fauna, including birds, insects and mammals, argues GTM.

Furthermore, they contribute to nutrient cycling, soil formation and overall ecosystem resilience, it continued.

In light of these ecological considerations, the GTM urged Secretary Forest KP to prioritize conservation of snag tree and refrain from any further extraction activities within the coniferous forest.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

1 hour ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

2 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

2 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

3 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

16 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

16 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

16 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

16 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan