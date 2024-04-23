- Home
Galliyat Tahafaz Movement Expresses Deep Concern Over Chopping Of Snag Trees In Hazara Region
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Galliyat Tahafaz Movement (GTM), a non-political organization, has expressed its deep concern over ongoing extraction campaign targeting sang trees within the coniferous forest within the jurisdiction of entire Hazara region in general and Galliyat in particular.
In a letter addressed to Secretary Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GTM members have demanded immediate ceasing of all activities related to extraction of snag trees from the aforementioned forest.
“Failure to comply with this demand will leave conservationists with no other option but to challenge these activities in the court of law,” warns GTM members.
It had come to our knowledge that these vital components of the ecosystem were being removed without proper consideration of their ecological significance, they added.
“It is imperative to recognize the invaluable role that snag tree play within intact ecosystem,” reads the letter of GTM bearing signature of its Chairman, Sardar Muhammad Sabir.
These standing dead trees serve as crucial habitat for numerous species of flora and fauna, including birds, insects and mammals, argues GTM.
Furthermore, they contribute to nutrient cycling, soil formation and overall ecosystem resilience, it continued.
In light of these ecological considerations, the GTM urged Secretary Forest KP to prioritize conservation of snag tree and refrain from any further extraction activities within the coniferous forest.
