Gandapur inspects ongoing development projects in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inspected various hygiene schemes during a surprise visit to Dera Ismail Khan last evening and assured people to resolve their problems on priority basis.

During the inspection of a sewerage scheme under Municipal Services Program (MSP) in Dera city, the locals pointed out some hardships they were facing upon which the minister contacted the concerned authorities on the spot and directed them to expedite the work on this important drainage project.

The Minister asked MSP authorities to ensure that not only the citizens benefit from this sanitation project in a timely and quality manner but also the movement of local people and traffic on the highways and bazars was restored properly.

Faisal Amin Gandapur, however, expressed satisfaction that under the MSP, most of the city's drainage system would go underground and it would also enhance the beauty of the city roads, bazaars and streets. He also directed that before awarding contracts for any development project in urban areas, the concerned construction company should be required to work round the clock on it to ensure standard completion of the scheme before the stipulated time so that the citizens do not face undue hardships.

The Minister on this occasion said that it was the vision of his beloved leader Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green and also to turn the country into a Medina-style welfare state. With this goal in mind, he said, all the public representatives of the PTI government are working hard.

Earlier, after assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Local Government, Elections and Rural Development, on his arrival in Dera city, the people of the area gave a warm welcome to the Provincial Minister. He along with his brother and Federal Minister for Safron and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, was escorted to his ancestral home in a procession of vehicles with garlands and welcoming slogans.

Speakers on the occasion made it clear that they consider these two brothers as sincere representatives of their beloved Prime Minister Imran Khan in Dera city and for this reason have washed out other hypocritical politicians and parties from Dera city.

Ali Amin Gandapur and Faisal Amin Gandapur also assured that the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan would be served by them round the clock in the form of five years of selfless people's welfare for their bothering to vote for them on elections day.