Gang arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A group of people, who were robbing spectators, who came to watch a match were arrested.

According to Gulberg police, they arrested a 3-member gang of robbers and thieves during the operation. The accused were taken into custody from Center Point Park on a tip-off.

During the investigation, the accused confessed that they used to rob spectators. The accused had committed the crime on Friday while people were returning home after the match.

According to SP Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar, cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones and two pistols have been recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered against accused Amin, Ali Raza and Adnan and an investigation is underway.