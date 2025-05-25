Punjab Mother Tongue Bill tabled in the Punjab Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A legislation has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly for making mother tongue a compulsory subject in the province.

The proposed legislation seeks to make Punjabi, Saraiki and other local languages part of the education to ensure transmission of the cultural heritage to children. “Mother tongues should be taught to children as a compulsory subject in all schools and Madaris at Primary level,” the bill suggests.

Punjab Assembly Secretariat official sources told APP that the Punjab Mother Tongue (Maan Boli) Bill was presented by member Amjad Ali Javed, in which it was proposed to make local languages part of the curriculum and cultural heritage.

According to the text, mother tongue will be taught as a compulsory subject in primary-level government and private schools and religious schools, and the language spoken in each district will be specified through an official gazette.

The text proposes that the government will prepare textbooks in mother language for each district and distribute them free of charge, and special training will be provided to teachers.

According to the assembly members, this bill has been made to keep the new generation connected to their culture, local languages and culture will be able to survive. The Punjab Mother Tongue Bill has been handed over to the relevant committee, which will submit a report in two months, after which the bill will be approved by the house.