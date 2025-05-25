Open Menu

Mango Growers Discuss Challenges, Policy Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Mango growers discuss challenges, policy issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Mango growers, experts, and officials discussed key challenges during a gathering at the Mango Research Institute.

It was the General Body Meeting of the Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited. The session was presided over by Major (R) Syed Zahid Ali Bukhari and focused on key issues related to mango farming, pest control, taxation, and water scarcity.

During the meeting, a special introduction was arranged between mango experts, researchers, and local gardeners. Director MRI Abid Hameed delivered an awareness lecture on managing fruit fly, mango thrips, mealybug, and mango scale infestations.

President Syed Zahid Ali Bukhari provided a detailed briefing on taxation matters and urged the government and related departments to consult stakeholders before making policy decisions. He emphasized that farmers were already burdened with multiple taxes and rising input costs, which are discouraging crop cultivation.

He called on the Federal and provincial governments to announce special relief packages for farmers.

The participants also appreciated the installation of a dry mango plant at the Agriculture University Multan, and thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana and the Punjab government for their support.

Director of the Mango Research Institute gave a detailed presentation on ongoing projects. Services of Syed Zahid Ali Gardezi for the uplift of mango growers were also acknowledged. General Secretary Mehr Maqbool Jhangla was praised for efficiently managing all meeting affairs.

Mehr Maqbool stressed the urgent need for the provincial government to address the worsening water crisis affecting orchards.

Prominent attendees included Syed Khizar Abbas Bukhari, Hamid Hassan Sargana, Mazhar Gardezi, Mazhar Khakwani, Syed Hassan Askari, Sardar Usman Hameed Dogar, and other mango growers.

Recent Stories

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

6 minutes ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

36 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

51 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan