Mango Growers Discuss Challenges, Policy Issues
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Mango growers, experts, and officials discussed key challenges during a gathering at the Mango Research Institute.
It was the General Body Meeting of the Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited. The session was presided over by Major (R) Syed Zahid Ali Bukhari and focused on key issues related to mango farming, pest control, taxation, and water scarcity.
During the meeting, a special introduction was arranged between mango experts, researchers, and local gardeners. Director MRI Abid Hameed delivered an awareness lecture on managing fruit fly, mango thrips, mealybug, and mango scale infestations.
President Syed Zahid Ali Bukhari provided a detailed briefing on taxation matters and urged the government and related departments to consult stakeholders before making policy decisions. He emphasized that farmers were already burdened with multiple taxes and rising input costs, which are discouraging crop cultivation.
He called on the Federal and provincial governments to announce special relief packages for farmers.
The participants also appreciated the installation of a dry mango plant at the Agriculture University Multan, and thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana and the Punjab government for their support.
Director of the Mango Research Institute gave a detailed presentation on ongoing projects. Services of Syed Zahid Ali Gardezi for the uplift of mango growers were also acknowledged. General Secretary Mehr Maqbool Jhangla was praised for efficiently managing all meeting affairs.
Mehr Maqbool stressed the urgent need for the provincial government to address the worsening water crisis affecting orchards.
Prominent attendees included Syed Khizar Abbas Bukhari, Hamid Hassan Sargana, Mazhar Gardezi, Mazhar Khakwani, Syed Hassan Askari, Sardar Usman Hameed Dogar, and other mango growers.
