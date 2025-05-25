Open Menu

PM Arrives In Istanbul On Two Day Visit

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday arrived in Istanbul on a two day visit to Turkiye.

On arrival at the airport, he was received by Defence Minister for Turkiye Yashar Guler, Deputy Governor Istanbul Erdogan Turan Ermis, Pakistan's ambassador in Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, Counsel General Istanbul Nouman Aslam, high level officials of government of Turkiye and Pakistani diplomats based in Turkiye.

Today, the prime minister will meet with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both leaders will hold talks on further expanding cooperation in different fields including defence, economy, tourism and culture.

The aim of the prime minister's visit is to thank people of Turkiye especially President Erdogan for fully supporting and cooperating with Pakistan during the recent tension between Pakistan and India.

Like always, Turkiye this time also fully supported Pakistan's principled position after India imposed war on the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi are accompanying the prime minister.

