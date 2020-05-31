GCU holds 'webinar' on online teaching

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::The Government College University (GCU) Lahore held a webinar -- a digital seminar, providing details about "Online Teaching", going to resume at the university from Monday.

Seniors' club members of the university interacted with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and the members of the newly formed Directorate of Information Technology to seek information for students about various aspects of the online teaching.

The seminar was broadcast on the social media and the VC responded the queries, says a press release issued here.

Addressing the webinar, Prof Zaidi mentioned the four-dimension strategy comprising teachers' training, preparation of approved online-ready courses, adoption of the Learning Management System (LMS) and developing procedures for online classes, to be ready and accessible for students.

The GCU has established its LMS where lectures, assignments, grades and students attendance would be uploaded and under the policy, students would also have to submit and upload their assignments online in the system.

Prof Zaidi said that more than 10,000 students and teachers were currently being registered with the GCU LMS, while new courses, class schedules and other academic Calendar dates were also being updated. If students face any issue related to the LMS, they must contact their relevant teachers, who were in contact with the IT coordinator.

The VC hoped that the GCU would be the first university to deliver a successful online teaching programme in public sector universities in Punjab.

He also briefed students about the minimum attendance requirement, and assessment policy to be based on assignments and open-book examinations.

Prof Zaidi said the students, who didn't have access to the internet, would be required to get in touch with their teachers through conventional ways including Whatsapp and postal services. He said teachers could count the attendance of the students having connectivity issue by giving them different lecture related assignments.