GCWUF ranked as 3rd best women university in Asia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has been ranked among top universities of South Asia by the QS Asia Rankings 2023.

According to a spokesperson for the university, the GCWUF improved its overall position from 501-550 to 451-500 bracket among all universities in Asia. It has been ranked as the 3rd best women university in Asia and placed at 24th position among all Pakistani universities. The overall position of the university in South Asia is 110. This is a big achievement for the university, said the spokesperson.

The Quality Enhancement Cell of the GCWUF arranged a cake-cutting ceremony here on Friday to celebrate the achievement.

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq (T.I), vice chancellor, GCWUF, appreciated the efforts of all faculty members and administrative staff on this achievement. She praised efforts of Dr Aasma Khalid, Director QEC, and her team for compilation of data for the QS Asia University Rankings with integrity and honesty.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar GCWUF Asif A Malik, Treasurer Anser Mughel, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Zill-i-huma Nazli and all other directors.