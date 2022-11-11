UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Ranked As 3rd Best Women University In Asia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

GCWUF ranked as 3rd best women university in Asia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has been ranked among top universities of South Asia by the QS Asia Rankings 2023.

According to a spokesperson for the university, the GCWUF improved its overall position from 501-550 to 451-500 bracket among all universities in Asia. It has been ranked as the 3rd best women university in Asia and placed at 24th position among all Pakistani universities. The overall position of the university in South Asia is 110. This is a big achievement for the university, said the spokesperson.

The Quality Enhancement Cell of the GCWUF arranged a cake-cutting ceremony here on Friday to celebrate the achievement.

Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq (T.I), vice chancellor, GCWUF, appreciated the efforts of all faculty members and administrative staff on this achievement. She praised efforts of Dr Aasma Khalid, Director QEC, and her team for compilation of data for the QS Asia University Rankings with integrity and honesty.

The ceremony was attended by Registrar GCWUF Asif A Malik, Treasurer Anser Mughel, Controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Zill-i-huma Nazli and all other directors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Women All From Government Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

1 hour ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

3 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

5 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.