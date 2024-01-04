Open Menu

GCWUS Produces First-ever PhD Degree Scholar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

GCWUS produces first-ever PhD degree scholar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has awarded the first Ph.D. degree to Faiza Urooj, a PhD scholar of the Department of Urdu.

The scholar successfully defended her thesis on "Scientific and Mystical Consciousness in the Fictions of Rasheed Amjad" which was completed under the supervision of the head of the department, Dr. Muhammed Afzal.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said Faiza Urooj has won the honor not only for the urdu department but also the first PhD student of GCWUS.He termed the defense of the thesis of the first PhD scholar as historic and joyful.

VC GCWUS appreciated the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt for promoting the research culture in the university and playing a key role in the building and development of the institution.

Related Topics

Student Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

16 minutes ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

46 minutes ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

5 hours ago
Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

15 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

15 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan