GCWUS produces first-ever PhD degree scholar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) has awarded the first Ph.D. degree to Faiza Urooj, a PhD scholar of the Department of Urdu.

The scholar successfully defended her thesis on "Scientific and Mystical Consciousness in the Fictions of Rasheed Amjad" which was completed under the supervision of the head of the department, Dr. Muhammed Afzal.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said Faiza Urooj has won the honor not only for the urdu department but also the first PhD student of GCWUS.He termed the defense of the thesis of the first PhD scholar as historic and joyful.

VC GCWUS appreciated the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Afzal Butt for promoting the research culture in the university and playing a key role in the building and development of the institution.