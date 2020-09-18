General elections to be held on time: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Sep 18 (APP):General elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be held on time after the completion of constitutional term of the incumbent AJK Legislative Assembly next year.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said this while addressing a public meeting at Khari, in outskirt of Mirpur city on Thursday.

He reaffirmed his government's resolve to hold the elections in free, fair, transparent and peaceful atmosphere to give a chance to people to elect their true representatives.

He asked the political parties to fully participate in the electoral process with their manifesto but not to divide the people in the name of elections.

He said the present government had maintained the rule of law and merit was established to give job opportunities to the educated youth and added the people would decide his government's performance in the next general elections.

He said, "Being an earthquake affected person, I can fully understand the problems and difficulties being faced by the affected people and in this context all possible resources are being channelized to mitigate their grievances.

" He assured that the government would not take rest till the rehabilitation of the last affected person of the earthquake.

He said the work for the rehabilitation of roads and bridges had been started and assured that the compensation would also be extended.

He said his party would participate in the next general elections on the basis of performance and expressed the hope that the people of Azad Kashmir would again elect his party into power.

The prime minister said the state government would not allow anyone to sabotage the election process in the Azad Kashmir.

He urged all the political parties to demonstrate sagacity and create an atmosphere of peace during the elections.

He said the government had channelized all its resources for resolving the problems of the people and funds were also allocated to opposition members for the completion of developmental projects.

The prime minister said the government had increased the package for the affected people of line of control and taking all possible measures to redress their grievances.