DPO conducts surprise visit to police station

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq on Monday carried out a late-night inspection of Industrial Estate Phase-II police station.

According to a spokesperson,during the visit,he reviewed the attendance of officers and staff,checked police records and inspected the front desk to ensure smooth service delivery.

The DPO also examined cleanliness arrangements within the premises and stressed the importance of discipline and responsibility among police officials for improved efficiency and public service.