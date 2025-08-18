New Case Polio Infection Reported In KP, Increasing The Toll To 13
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A new case of polio has been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the number of polio cases in the province this year to 13.
The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Control at the National Institute of Health has confirmed a new case of polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to details shared by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) KP, a six-year-old girl has been confirmed to have polio virus in Union Council Pattan of Kohistan Lower district.
Thus, the number of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year has reached 13, including three each from Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts, two each from Tank and North Waziristan, and one each from Torghar, Dera Ismail Khan and Kohistan Lower districts.
The total number of polio cases across the country this year has now reached 21, including 13 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.
