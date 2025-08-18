Open Menu

Dengue Spray Drive Launched In Nawan Shehr After Death, Rising Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The District Health Department Abbottabad on Monday has launched a dengue spray campaign in Nawan Shehr’s Mera Katha Razz following an alarming increase in cases and a recent death caused by the virus.

A special fogging operation was carried out in areas where positive cases had been reported, while fumigation was also extended to the entire village, covering nearly 60 to 70 households.

The move comes after a woman, the widow of Abdul Waheed Khan, succumbed to dengue at Ayub Medical Complex last week.

Her three sons, who are also infected, remain in critical condition at the same hospital. So far, more than 16 confirmed cases have been reported in Nawan Shehr Meera, raising concerns about the rapid spread of the disease in the area.

Residents expressed their gratitude to District Health Officer Sardar Shakeel and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shehzad Iqbal for timely fumigation, but also urged authorities to ensure consistent preventive measures to stop further spread of the outbreak.

