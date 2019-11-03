GHA decides to continue protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) KP and all district GHAs was held here on Sunday and decided to continue protest as the government did not fulfill their demands.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Mardan, Buner, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Dargai, Butt Khel, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla, Batagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad.

, Kohat, Kirk, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and DI Khan.

The meeting discussed in detail the whole situation and said the government did not fulfill their demands to withdraw the District Health Authority (DHA) and Regional Health Authority (RHA) Bill, 2019.

The meeting decided to hold protest on November 11 in front of the provincial assembly.

It is worth mentioning here that the doctors are in protest for the last 40 days.