Ghotki Police Shot Dead Five Dacoits In Encounter: Says SSP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police have achieved another success during the ongoing drive against criminals by killing five dacoits in the encounter

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghotki, Tanveer Hussain Tunio said that police have achieved another success during the ongoing drive against criminals by killing five dacoits in the encounter.

Talking to Media at his office on Wednesday evening, the SSP said the Ghotki Police had a successful chase of criminals at Qadirpur Link Road who were busy looting and foiled their bid and in exchange of firing shot five dacoits dead. The dead were identified as Ihsan alias Kajlo Chachar involved in 20 cases of road robberies, killings and other cases, Ali Akbar Kalhoro involved in 10 cases of robberies and other cases, Sachal Solangi involved in 2 cases of highway robbery, Akhtar Solangi involved in 2 cases of looting and Irfan Chajan, wanted in road robberies.

According to SSP, the criminals were involved in several crimes and their record is being collected from Sindh and Punjab. IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani appreciated the police personnel's efforts and rewarded them with cash and certificates.

