Gilani Optimistic About Political, Economic Stability

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Haider Gilani expressed confidence in the nation's trajectory towards political stability.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Gilani emphasized the positive impact of the newly formed government both at the Federal and provincial levels, asserting that these developments would pave the way for enhanced political cohesion.

Highlighting the economic indicators, Gilani attributed the positive trends to the proactive policies implemented by the coalition government.

He specifically pointed to the recent uptick in the stock exchange index as a promising sign towards achieving economic stability.

In addition, Gilani applauded the establishment of a committee by Asif Zardari aimed at fostering closer collaboration between the central government and Punjab, foreseeing it as a pivotal step towards bolstering harmony and cooperation.

Ali Haider Gilani reaffirmed PPP's commitment to playing a constructive role in promoting both political and economic stability across the nation, underlining the party's dedication to the welfare of the people.

