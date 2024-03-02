Gilani Optimistic About Political, Economic Stability
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Haider Gilani expressed confidence in the nation's trajectory towards political stability.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, Gilani emphasized the positive impact of the newly formed government both at the Federal and provincial levels, asserting that these developments would pave the way for enhanced political cohesion.
Highlighting the economic indicators, Gilani attributed the positive trends to the proactive policies implemented by the coalition government.
He specifically pointed to the recent uptick in the stock exchange index as a promising sign towards achieving economic stability.
In addition, Gilani applauded the establishment of a committee by Asif Zardari aimed at fostering closer collaboration between the central government and Punjab, foreseeing it as a pivotal step towards bolstering harmony and cooperation.
Ali Haider Gilani reaffirmed PPP's commitment to playing a constructive role in promoting both political and economic stability across the nation, underlining the party's dedication to the welfare of the people.
Recent Stories
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS international conference on educational sciences and research ends9 minutes ago
-
Nasir Kazmi remembered on his 52nd death anniversary9 minutes ago
-
WASA starts cleaning sewer lines19 minutes ago
-
Woman, son die in road accident19 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in Sargodha29 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 12 mm rain29 minutes ago
-
Food prices to be controlled in Ramadan: Gandapur29 minutes ago
-
'Suthra Punjab' campaign begins in Sialkot30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's biggest horse race to be held on Sunday39 minutes ago
-
1600 cases registered for kite-flying39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 9.5m from 253 defaulters in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
UAF convocation on 6th40 minutes ago