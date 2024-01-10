Open Menu

Gilani Predicts PPP's Victory With Heavy Margin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed confidence that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) would secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections, attributing this anticipated success to the party's people-friendly policies.

Speaking to the public and local influencers gathered at Gilani House on Wednesday, he highlighted the PPP's commitment to safeguarding the rights of the masses and providing them with maximum facilities for a more comfortable life.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani maintained, that PPP values the contributions of its dedicated workers and assured that this recognition would persist in the future.

As a democratic political party, the PPP has consistently prioritized addressing public concerns and resolving issues faced by the people. Gilani expressed optimism that, once triumphant in the upcoming elections, the PPP would live up to the expectations of the people.

Additionally, the former Vice Chairman, Qasim Bela Sheikh Suhail Akbar, along with numerous associates, declared their decision to join the PPP during the event.

