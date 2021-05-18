Gilani requisites to summon Senate session on Palestine issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday submitted a requisition to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to summon a session of the upper house of the Parliament on the Palestine issue.

For the purpose, Syed Yousuf Raza had also contacted all the opposition parliamentary parties, said a press release issued here.

During the requisite session, he said the Senate would debate on the prevailing situation in Gaza, Israeli barbarism during prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramazan ul Mubarik.