Gilani Stresses Unity To Steer Country Out Of Economic Crises
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Acknowledging the split mandate, MNA-elect Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani urged all stakeholders to come forward for country's economic stability.
The PPP leader expressed these views while talking to media persons here. The former prime minister also stressed the need for political unity to steer the country out of economic crises.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani hailed the effective campaigning by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, and Asifa Bhutto which helped the party to win many seats. Upon his and his sons Abdul Qadir, Ali Musa Gillani and Ali Haider Gillani’s victory from three national assembly seats and one from a provincial assembly seat, he thanked the masses for reposing confidence in the Pakistan People Party.
Gilani stated that the public have endorsed PPP’s manifesto.
Acknowledging the split mandate, he asked all the stakeholders to come together for the nation's economic stability. Gilani reiterated PPP's commitment to work for the country's prosperity and vowed to tackle the menace of terrorism effectively. He said the PPP had rich experience of coalition government.
He also highlighted the sacrifices of the armed forces and stressed the need to support them, while expressing solidarity with Afghanistan. He stated that stability in Afghanistan would also benefit Pakistan. Gilani called upon all political parties to unite under the common agenda of addressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty.
