Girl Dies As Pole Falls In Street

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Girl dies as pole falls in street

A girl was killed when an electricity pole fell suddenly in a street from where she was passing through in Chak no 94/15 on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A girl was killed when an electricity pole fell suddenly in a street from where she was passing through in Chak no 94/15 on Monday.

Police sources said that d/o Irfan who is aboard died when the pole fell.

They informed that the villagers had complained to MEPCO officials about the pole that it might fall anytime owing to its condition, but they did not pay attention to it.

Resultantly, an innocent girl fell prey to it, they quoted the villagers as saying.

