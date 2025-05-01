Open Menu

Govt Committed To Safeguarding Minority Rights: Sardar Yousaf

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of religious minorities in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Eid-e-Ridvan, a sacred festival of the Baha’i community, the minister emphasized that the celebration of religious events by minority groups fosters interfaith harmony and cultivates a positive and inclusive societal mindset.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at the National library of Pakistan on Wednesday evening.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the Baha’i community, Sardar Yousaf said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving, and minority-friendly country where people of all faiths are free to observe their religious traditions.”

He stressed the need to eliminate social evils and further strengthen the protection of religious and social rights. "Promoting tolerance and mutual respect is essential for building a balanced and peaceful society," he noted.

The minister also acknowledged the significant contributions of minority communities to the development and prosperity of the country, underscoring their vital role in the nation’s progress.

