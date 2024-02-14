Girl’s Intercollegiate Badminton Tournament Kicks Off
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The intercollegiate girls badminton tournament at district level kicked off, here on Wednesday.
The inaugural ceremony was held at Government Post-graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, where Director Sports board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha Roshan Zameer was the chief guest.
A total of 10 teams from various government and private colleges were participating in the tournament.
On the inaugural match, the team of Punjab Girls College Sargodha won the match from the Government Post- graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, by one point margin.
The chief guest told the audience that sports competitions were a great event for students to nurture their sports talent and enhance positive trends among themselves in this internet-dominated era. A large number of college council members and female students participated in the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC Chairman lays foundation stone of central library at SABS2 minutes ago
-
Cattle fair announced in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Rescue emergency cover plan for PSL-09 cricket matches prepared2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 kite sellers with 4000 kites, 18 string rolls2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Dera to offer condolences over death of Ali Amin's father12 minutes ago
-
Int’l Childhood Cancer Day: Artist-couple donates calligraphy income to cancer kids12 minutes ago
-
Short-term Hajj facility introduced for intended pilgrims: minister21 minutes ago
-
Engineering community to have state-of-the-art `Engineers Complex’ soon32 minutes ago
-
Section-144, public holiday announced in Dara Kohat for repolling32 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered with official protocol32 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects over 341 illegal connections, recovers over 11 billion32 minutes ago
-
Two missing kids reunited with family52 minutes ago