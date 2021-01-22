UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GNSS Winter School To Start From Feb 22

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:10 PM

GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Institute of Space Technology in collaboration with Space education Research Lab (GSERL) of National Center of GIS and Space Applications will arrange 'GNSS Winter School' during the month of February.

According to an official, GNSS Winter School will be held on-ground, Face to Face at IST, however in case of severe circumstances, online mechanism will be implemented partially or entirely.

The school will be held from February 22 and conclude on February 26. GNSS Winter School will be focusing on the Positioning aspects of Global Navigation Satellite Systems such as Positioning, Determination Techniques, Coordinate and Time Reference Systems, Satellite Orbit and Position Determination, GNSS Signals and Receivers and Specialised areas of Inertial and Integrated Navigation Systems.

A special session has also been planned for GNSS applications and opportunities in the current GNSS market, the official informed.

This school is intended for engineers, researchers and students working in the domains of Aeronautics and Austraunatics, Guidance, Navigation and Controls, Global Navigation Satellite Systems, Satellite or Radio Navigation, Inertial and Integrated Navigation Systems, Space Systems, Constellation Designs, Interplanetary Navigation, Remote Sensing and Geo Information Science and similar allied areas.

The intending participants can register through the link http://bit.ly/38GA7jw for attending the GNSS Winter School till February 15.

Related Topics

Technology Education February Market From

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

13 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

28 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

28 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

31 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

32 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.