Google Offers 44,500 Career Certificate Scholarships Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Google here on Tuesday announced to offer 44,500 new GCC scholarships to more Pakistanis wanting to gain access to in-demand digital skills by the end of 2023.

Country Director Pakistan, Google Farhan Qureshi, while addressing official launch of Google Career Certificates said "Google is committed to help build an inclusive digital economy in Pakistan through its programs, products and services, and to invest in equipping Pakistani talent with the digital skills needed to grow and succeed."   He said that as the number three freelance economy of Pakistan in the world, digital skills are highly sought after in Pakistan.

"Our goal is to enable Pakistanis to seize that opportunity. We want to help people get qualifications online for jobs that are in demand, high growth, and well paying. That's why beyond the 6 courses we launched last year, today we're adding three new courses and are committing to distribute 45,500 Google Career Certificates to women and young graduates by the end of 2023."   A Data Analyst Freelancer and a recent GCC graduate in Data Analytics Iqra Malik said,  "This course transformed my life by providing me with valuable new skills that helped me excel in freelance work, support my family financially, and take on various projects for clients.

It not only gave me financial stability but also a sense of fulfillment and accomplishment."   Saif Ullah (Lahore), a graduate in Digital Marketing said, "Completing the certificate had a significant impact on my life, both personally and professionally. It helped me identify a clear roadmap for my future career path. I have been able to secure a job as a performance marketer in a software house and opened doors to income generation through freelancing. I have also created accounts on Upwork and Fiverr to explore freelancing opportunities."   "In addition to the new scholarships and the three new courses, Google's partners IRM and TechValley are launching a soft skills program for GCC graduates to create well-rounded professionals ready for the job market." "The online program covers critical topics including Communication Skills, Personal Branding, Time Management, and Critical Thinking. It will take 4 weeks to complete the program which also includes practical assignments and homework. The curriculum is designed by Google and will be delivered by IRM and TechValley," he added.

