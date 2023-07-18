Open Menu

Google Play Introduces A New Screening Policy For Digital Lending Apps In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 08:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Google has introduced a new policy for personal loan applications with the commitment to protecting consumers across Pakistan from fake and unregistered loan apps.

The new requirements, effective from May 31, 2023, allow the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) lender to publish only a single Digital Lending App (DLA), said a news release.

Those who attempt to publish more than one DLA will be terminated from their developer account and any other associated accounts.

Developers with personal loan apps targeting users in Pakistan must complete the Personal Loan App Declaration form and submit the necessary documentation before publishing their app.

They must submit proof of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to offer or facilitate digital lending services in Pakistan.

Google Play will also request additional information or documents relating to loan app compliance with the applicable regulatory and licensing requirements.

Personal loan apps operating in Pakistan without proper declaration and license attribution will be removed from the Play Store.

The developers must remove the app from the Google Play Store immediately if the submitted license, registration, or declaration is no longer valid under the applicable laws.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google's Director for Pakistan, said, "Google is taking preventative measures by setting stringent requirements for Digital Lending Apps in order to reduce financial risk and ensure data privacy. We strongly believe that the new requirements imposed on developers of personal loan apps will provide an extra layer of protection for the users." Under the new set of rules, a DLA is prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as external storage, media images, contacts, and fine location. Whereas, Apps offering short-term personal loans, requiring repayment in full within 60 days from the loan issue date, are not allowed.

Pakistan is one of a small group of countries where Google has implemented additional requirements for DLAs. The new policy update is a significant step towards safeguarding consumers from harmful financial practices and ensuring data privacy.

