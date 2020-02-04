UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College University Students Form Human Chain To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Government College University students form human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Students and faculty members of Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday formed a human chain after a seminar at the University's Bukhari Auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren of Indian-occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Students and faculty members of Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday formed a human chain after a seminar at the University's Bukhari Auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar and Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Commission Chairman Hamayun Zaman Mirza, Sikh Punjabi teacher Khaylan Singh, eminent writer Prof Dr Saadat Saeed and Rovers' Club Advisor Azhar Ifthikhar were present in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamayun Zaman Mirza said that silence of international community over bloodshed and severe human rights violations in Kashmir was criminal, more than 10,000 women and children were stilling missing in the valley and nobody knew that whether they were alive or not.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi called upon Pakistani youth to become a voice of their Kahsmiri brothers and sisters, and highlight the human issue on all platforms including social media.

Dr Saadat Saeed shed light on the history of Kashmiri freedom struggle, saying that peace in the region was not possible without giving Kashmiris right of self-determination according to UN resolutions.

Khaylan Singh said that minorities were safer in Pakistan than India, adding that evenSikh community was being oppressed in many areas of India. He said that Indian CitizenshipAct 2019 had proved Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was right.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Social Media Jammu GCU Criminals Women 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed tomorrow

1 minute ago

Palestinian prisoners under Israeli crackdown

1 minute ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters to hold literary Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Minister visits JHS, directs to expedite work

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians vociferously criticized India for ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.