Government College University students form human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Students and faculty members of Government College University (GCU) on Tuesday formed a human chain after a seminar at the University's Bukhari Auditorium to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar and Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Commission Chairman Hamayun Zaman Mirza, Sikh Punjabi teacher Khaylan Singh, eminent writer Prof Dr Saadat Saeed and Rovers' Club Advisor Azhar Ifthikhar were present in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamayun Zaman Mirza said that silence of international community over bloodshed and severe human rights violations in Kashmir was criminal, more than 10,000 women and children were stilling missing in the valley and nobody knew that whether they were alive or not.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi called upon Pakistani youth to become a voice of their Kahsmiri brothers and sisters, and highlight the human issue on all platforms including social media.

Dr Saadat Saeed shed light on the history of Kashmiri freedom struggle, saying that peace in the region was not possible without giving Kashmiris right of self-determination according to UN resolutions.

Khaylan Singh said that minorities were safer in Pakistan than India, adding that evenSikh community was being oppressed in many areas of India. He said that Indian CitizenshipAct 2019 had proved Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was right.