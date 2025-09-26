Dengue Control Efforts Intensify In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A crucial meeting on dengue control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Friday to discuss ongoing measures to eradicate and prevent the spread of the dengue virus.
The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, including Health, education, and Local Government.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed on the medicines, equipment, and machinery being used to combat dengue.
On this occasion, Rao Atif Raza directed that banners on dengue prevention be displayed in mosques and union council offices to raise public awareness. He also instructed that water tanks be cleaned on an urgent basis to prevent mosquito breeding.
Additionally, students will be educated about dengue prevention during morning assemblies in schools, and Assistant Commissioners will conduct awareness campaigns in their respective areas.
The meeting highlighted that the dengue virus spreads through the bite of a female mosquito that breeds in clean water. To prevent this, citizens are advised to avoid water stagnation in homes, keep water tanks covered, and prevent water from standing in air coolers or utensils.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of installing door and window screens and wearing full-sleeve clothing to protect against mosquito bites.
Rao Atif Raza assured that all necessary steps are being taken in Attock to eliminate dengue. He stressed that joint efforts from the public and departments are crucial to eradicate the virus.
APP/rhn/378
