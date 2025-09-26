Police Arrest Accused In Blind Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Khurrianwala police have resolved a blind murder case by arresting an accused here on Friday.
According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Umair who had killed his brother Zubair in Chak No 77, Lohkey near Khurrianwala.
After the murder of Zubair, a special police team was constituted which held an investigation and arrested Umair.
The accused has been sent behind bars and legal action has been initiated.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue control efforts intensify in Attock1 minute ago
-
Police arrest accused in blind murder case1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam offers condolences to families of martyrs of Tirah tragedy in Bara visit1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt decides to establish first anti-drone unit1 minute ago
-
14 killed, 1,614 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Combating smog: Anti-smog guns arrive in Lahore1 minute ago
-
PIMA to hold BLS workshops nationwide on world lifesavers day1 minute ago
-
Islamabad emergency services to get GPS tracking, faster response system1 minute ago
-
NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialisation11 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns use of force against unarmed, innocent, peaceful protesters in Leh, IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker21 minutes ago