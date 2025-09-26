Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused In Blind Murder Case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Khurrianwala police have resolved a blind murder case by arresting an accused here on Friday.

According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Umair who had killed his brother Zubair in Chak No 77, Lohkey near Khurrianwala.

After the murder of Zubair, a special police team was constituted which held an investigation and arrested Umair.

The accused has been sent behind bars and legal action has been initiated.

