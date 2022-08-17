UrduPoint.com

Government Strives Hard To Eradicate Polio Virus From Country; Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Government strives hard to eradicate polio virus from country; Health Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel Wednesday said that the present government was striving hard to eradicate the crippling polio virus from the country.

The polio campaign is being carried out successfully in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi and Hyderabad since August 15, he said in a statement issue today.  The federal minister termed the performance of polio workers as commendable and said that the courage of polio workers in Dera Ismail Khan's Union Council Mahra is praiseworthy.

The minister stated that all the necessary material required to administer polio drops to the children is being delivered to the polio teams in different areas despite flood situation.

He said that polio workers are our national heroes. They are the backbone of the program and are playing a key role in the fight against this virus.  Emphasizing the need to make this campaign a success, the minister said that the war to end polio cannot be fought without cooperation of the parents.

"Children are our future and we have to save them from life-long disability", the minister said while urging the parents to cooperate with the polio workers and get their children administered polio drops.

He asked the scholars, media and civil society to play their active role in eradication of polio from our country.

