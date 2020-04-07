Government taking anti corona steps: PPP- MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah

The PPP- MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was taking utmost steps to control coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The PPP- MPA Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday said that the Sindh government was taking utmost steps to control coronavirus.

Addressing a gathering at his residence, he said that financial assistance of the people affected due to coronavirus had been started under the directions of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said that wheat would be purchased from all farmers without any discrimination during wheat procurement season in the province.

He further said anti-bacterial spray drive was being launched across the Sindh in which the residential colonies, commercial areas, main and inner streets, churches, mosques and other religious places would also be covered.