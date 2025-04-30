Open Menu

Governor Appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash As Permanent Principal Edwards College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Governor appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as permanent Principal Edwards College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The 16th meeting of the board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar, was held on Wednesday at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, the search committee presented its recommendations regarding the appointment of a permanent principal for the historic institution.

After reviewing the committee's recommendations, the Board approved the appointment of Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as the permanent Principal of Edwards College.

The search committee briefed the Board on the selection process, which included shortlisting and interviewing 12 out of 15 applicants. A final panel of three candidates was prepared, with Dr. Bangash emerging as the top-ranked nominee.

Governor Kundi praised the members of the search committee for completing the appointment process within the stipulated time and in accordance with the defined procedures.

“It was a matter of great concern that Edwards College had been without a permanent principal for a long time. From the day I assumed office, I was determined to resolve this issue,” he stated.

He further said that the absence of a permanent principal had adversely impacted the academic, administrative, and financial operations of the college.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Dr. Bangash, Edwards College an institution renowned not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but throughout Pakistan would now regain its historical stature.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Shakil Durrani, Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, Nasir Ali Shah, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Bishop Mano Rumalshah, Professor Shujaat Ali, Sarah Safdar, and representatives from the Higher education and Finance Departments, among other Board members.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

25 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan