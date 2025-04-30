Governor appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as permanent Principal Edwards College

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The 16th meeting of the board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar, was held on Wednesday at the Governor House under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, the search committee presented its recommendations regarding the appointment of a permanent principal for the historic institution.

After reviewing the committee's recommendations, the Board approved the appointment of Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as the permanent Principal of Edwards College.

The search committee briefed the Board on the selection process, which included shortlisting and interviewing 12 out of 15 applicants. A final panel of three candidates was prepared, with Dr. Bangash emerging as the top-ranked nominee.

Governor Kundi praised the members of the search committee for completing the appointment process within the stipulated time and in accordance with the defined procedures.

“It was a matter of great concern that Edwards College had been without a permanent principal for a long time. From the day I assumed office, I was determined to resolve this issue,” he stated.

He further said that the absence of a permanent principal had adversely impacted the academic, administrative, and financial operations of the college.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Dr. Bangash, Edwards College an institution renowned not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but throughout Pakistan would now regain its historical stature.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Shakil Durrani, Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, Nasir Ali Shah, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Bishop Mano Rumalshah, Professor Shujaat Ali, Sarah Safdar, and representatives from the Higher education and Finance Departments, among other Board members.