Governor Balochistan Condemns Explosion Of Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Governor Balochistan condemns explosion of Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistsn Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday strongly condemned the incident of blast in Chaman's Maal Road area of Killa Abdullah district which left five security personnel martyred and several others injured.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over death of security personnel and prayed for early recovery the injured of blast.

Governor said sabotage activities and nefarious design of terrorist would be foiled at any cost with contribution of security forces and public for sustainable peace in the province.

He also directed law enforcement agencies to take measures to arrest terrorists involved in the blast to bring them to justice as soon as possible.

