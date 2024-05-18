- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi for abridging gap between provincial, federal govern ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi For Abridging Gap Between Provincial, Federal Government
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday said that confrontation between provincial and federal government would negatively impact the development of KP and welfare of its people
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday said that confrontation between provincial and Federal government would negatively impact the development of KP and welfare of its people.
He was talking to 27-member delegation of Tribal Youth Movement at Governors House. The delegation informed KP governor about their issues including quota for tribal students in national universities, recruitment of outsiders in educational institutions of merged areas, delimitation after merger and reserved seats in parliament.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor assured delegation that their issues would be taken to relevant forums and Prime Minister would also be approached to help.
I want to abridge gap between center and provincial government as unnecessary antagonism would affect the people and the province, he said. He added that it is also the responsibility of provincial government to highlight issues of merged districts at concerned forums.
KP Governor assured the delegation that he would contact federal authorities to resolve basic issues of tribal people and to bring them in national mainstream of development.
He said that young generation is future of the country and they should be provided chances of modern education, training and facilitation so that they could play constructive role for the progress of motherland.
Recent Stories
Governor presents shields to Uzbek textile professionals
Pakistan needs healing touch to pull her out of multiple challenges: Senator Mus ..
Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded: Ali Haider Gillani
Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer
Company rubbishes market report as false, fabricated
Health Secretary for timely completion of Mother and Child Care Hospital in Atto ..
Rs.847.5m fine imposed on 8,153 electricity thieves in 252 days: FESCO
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan
Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood visits disposal plant in Shadbagh
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify
Parts of northern Europe clean up after floods
Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza's Rafah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan needs healing touch to pull her out of multiple challenges: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed7 minutes ago
-
Multan's infrastructure to be upgraded: Ali Haider Gillani7 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment to drug dealer3 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary for timely completion of Mother and Child Care Hospital in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Rs.847.5m fine imposed on 8,153 electricity thieves in 252 days: FESCO3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood visits disposal plant in Shadbagh2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 4 injured in different incidents in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif1 hour ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award1 hour ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body1 hour ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base1 hour ago