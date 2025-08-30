Open Menu

Governor KP Meets Talpur, Thanks Sindh Govt For Flood Relief Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Governor KP meets Talpur, thanks Sindh Govt for flood relief support

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and President of PPP Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur here Saturday.

PPP Azad Kashmir leader Chaudhry Riaz also accompanied him during the meeting.

The discussion focused on the devastation caused by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relief operations being carried out by the Red Crescent and matters related to party organization.

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Faryal Talpur and the Sindh government for extending timely assistance to the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

