Governor KP Meets Talpur, Thanks Sindh Govt For Flood Relief Support
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi called on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and President of PPP Women’s Wing, Faryal Talpur here Saturday.
PPP Azad Kashmir leader Chaudhry Riaz also accompanied him during the meeting.
The discussion focused on the devastation caused by recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relief operations being carried out by the Red Crescent and matters related to party organization.
Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Faryal Talpur and the Sindh government for extending timely assistance to the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSP, district administration join hands to drain rainy water19 seconds ago
-
PDMA DG directs speedy drainage of flood water21 seconds ago
-
"Message of Love" program in Mirpurkhas highlights importance of unity and service22 seconds ago
-
Police arrest hardcore criminal during crackdown24 seconds ago
-
Drones transform flood response in south Punjab26 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt ramps up relief efforts for flood-affected areas in Chiniot29 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 official visits Dera Ismail Khan, reviews flood preparedness30 seconds ago
-
PTI founder’s nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand32 seconds ago
-
Governor KP meets Talpur, thanks Sindh Govt for flood relief support33 seconds ago
-
PPP making all-out relief efforts in Punjab: Nayyar Bukhari10 minutes ago
-
PSPA vice chairperson reviews relief facilities in flood-affected areas10 minutes ago
-
MPAs visit NA-71 flood-hit areas10 minutes ago