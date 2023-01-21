Governor KP signs summary to appoint caretaker CM Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali has signed the summary for the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani on Friday agreed to appoint former Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan.

Sources said that caretaker Chief Minister will take oath of his office today and would also take a decision to appoint his cabinet.