Governor KP Signs Summary To Dissolve Provincial Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday signed the summary to dissolve the provincial assembly with immediate effect.

After the dissolution of the KP assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan sent advice on the dissolution of the provincial assembly to the governor.

"I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved," the governor wrote in a letter sent to CM Mahmood Khan and Leader of the Opposition of the outgoing assembly Akram Khan Durrani.

The letter further mentioned that in terms of Clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution, the incumbent Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan shall continue to hold office to perform the day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the caretaker Chief Minister.

The governor stated that in terms of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, to appoint the caretaker chief minister "by the governor in consultation with the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly", within the stipulated period of three days as provided by Article 224-A(1), the office of the governor shall be available for consultation without any formal appointment till the expiry of the aforesaid period.

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani Ghulam Ali Cabinet Opposition

