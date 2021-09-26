Governor launches plantation drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail launched a tree plantation campaign during the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day ceremony here on Sunday.

Imran Ismail addressing to the ceremony lauded the plantation drive and said that it was a good initiative also for other communities, which were part of the society.

He said that a number of saplings were being planted at the same time in all over the country as part of the drive.

He said that Ismaili community had followed the vision of PM's billion tree tsunami.

The Governor said that it was easy to plant a sapling but difficult to maintain it.

He said that these initiatives should be encouraged. He also urged other communities to come forward and plant saplings for clean and green Pakistan.

He also paid tributes to volunteers for taking part in such initiative.