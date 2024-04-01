Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visits residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the promotion of technical education were discussed. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on assigning ministries to Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the youth are the valuable asset of the country.

He said that the technical educational institutions like TEVTA, Skill Development Fund, NAVTTC and Punjab Vocational Training Council are playing a key role in equipping the youth with skills to find employment opportunities in the country and abroad.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman praised Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's political understanding and experience. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also appreciated the Governor of Punjab for performing his duties in an efficient manner.