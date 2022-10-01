UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Takes Pride In Being A Boy Scout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that he joined the Boy Scouts movement during his school days in the 1980s and he was proud of being part of the movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that he joined the Boy Scouts movement during his school days in the 1980s and he was proud of being part of the movement.

Addressing the boy scouts during a visit to the Boy Scouts and Girls Guides Camp, Ghora Gali, Murree on Saturday, he paid rich tribute to those who served Allah's creatures altruistically, adding that the movement helped students in character-building. He said the facilities at the Ghora Gali camp had improved a great deal as compared with his school days.

Governor Punjab Muhamamd Balighur Rehman hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing funds for the betterment of the Boy Scouts Camp, Ghora Gali, Murree.

The governor also inspected the training of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, interacted with them and reviewed the facilities in the camp. The governor also visited the site of the Girl Guides building which was damaged by a landslide recently.

A large number of boy scouts, members Provincial Council Punjab Boy Scouts Raja Mujahid Afsar, Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, Camp In-charge Murree Muhammad Adil Farooq were present.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Murree Visit SITE

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of an incident for murdering three women by s ..

17 seconds ago
 Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever ..

Netherlands Regrets Nicaragua's Decision to Sever Diplomatic Ties - Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago
 Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to ..

Rangers hit 10-man Hearts for four, Celtic made to sweat by Motherwell

1 minute ago
 Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukr ..

Russia should use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine: Chechen leader

1 minute ago
 Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped ..

Nord Stream 2 spokesman says pipeline has stopped leaking gas

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister condoles with US govt, people on lo ..

Prime Minister condoles with US govt, people on loss of lives in hurricane Ian

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.