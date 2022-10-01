Governor Punjab takes pride in being a boy scout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that he joined the Boy Scouts movement during his school days in the 1980s and he was proud of being part of the movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that he joined the Boy Scouts movement during his school days in the 1980s and he was proud of being part of the movement.

Addressing the boy scouts during a visit to the Boy Scouts and Girls Guides Camp, Ghora Gali, Murree on Saturday, he paid rich tribute to those who served Allah's creatures altruistically, adding that the movement helped students in character-building. He said the facilities at the Ghora Gali camp had improved a great deal as compared with his school days.

Governor Punjab Muhamamd Balighur Rehman hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for providing funds for the betterment of the Boy Scouts Camp, Ghora Gali, Murree.

The governor also inspected the training of Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, interacted with them and reviewed the facilities in the camp. The governor also visited the site of the Girl Guides building which was damaged by a landslide recently.

A large number of boy scouts, members Provincial Council Punjab Boy Scouts Raja Mujahid Afsar, Syed Zahid Hussain Shah, Camp In-charge Murree Muhammad Adil Farooq were present.