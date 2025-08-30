Governor Stresses Urgent Need For Dams, Supports Flood Relief Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has emphasized the urgent need to construct
dams on a priority basis to address recurring flood situations.
He assured that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will stand firmly with flood victims
and ensure their rehabilitation.
The governor made these remarks while visiting a relief camp set up in collaboration with
the Governor's House Lahore and the Red Crescent near Babu Sabu Toll Plaza,
here on Saturday.
During the visit, he personally distributed food items among the flood-affected families.
He said each victim would be provided two meals a day in the relief camps, and thanked Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking immediate action following his statement on the need
for dam construction.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urged all citizens to join the government in supporting the victims,
saying, “It is heartbreaking to see families displaced from their homes due to heavy rains.
I and
my team are in the field to assist them, and we will not leave them alone under any circumstances.”
He highlighted the importance of a proactive policy to address climate change and
necessity of reviewing rules and regulations for housing societies along riverbanks, with
penalties for violations.
On this occasion, Chairman Red Crescent Mian Hanif said that relief camps were being established
across Punjab under the Governor’s directives. He added that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society was
actively engaged in relief operations in districts, including Lahore, Hafizabad, Buner, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Narowal, and Mandi Bahauddin.
