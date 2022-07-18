Govt. allocates Rs. 719 mln for establishment of Technology Park

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs. 719 million for establishment of Technology Park Development Project in Islamabad during the current financial year.

The Park will encourage innovative solutions and provide futuristic entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Pakistan said an official of the ministry of IT.

He said that the government had allocated Rs 6330.696 million in the PSDP for the financial year 2022-23 for ongoing and new schemes of the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Sharing the details, he said, Rs 5,380.696 million was allocated for 31 ongoing schemes, while the allocation for five new schemes was Rs 950 million.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 320 million has been allocated for High Impact Skill Bootcamp Islamabad and Karachi, and Rs 300 million each for Protection and Upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of Cross border connectivity project AJK and GB, Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJK and GB (SCO) and Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB.

The allocation of new schemes included Rs 500 million for Establishment of Four Knowledge Park, Rs 250 million for Expansion of GPON FTTH Service in New and Existing Cities and Rs 100 million for Digital Economy Enhancement Project.