Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in province: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHC) at

the conference room of Health Department.

The meeting was attended by members of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission Dr. Masood Qadir Noshirwani,

Dr. Farooq Azam Jan, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Muhammad Hasan Kasi, Muhammad Naseem Lehri, Muhammad

Jalal Khan Mandukhel, Agha Faisal, Justice (retd) Abdul Hameed Baloch, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Planning Officer Dr. Shako, Section Officer Admin Tahoor Khan and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zehri.

All the members unanimously elected Justice (R) Abdul Hameed Baloch as the Chairman of Balochistan Healthcare Commission during the meeting.

In the meeting said that the main objective of the commission was to improve medical facilities, medical accountability and

elimination of attrition, the province has a statutory body to regulate public and private healthcare institutions.

Secretary Health said that the Balochistan Healthcare Commission is mandated to regulate healthcare services

in the public and private sectors on a sound and technical basis to provide safe and high-quality healthcare

services to the people of Balochistan.

He said that the provincial government was committed to improve and maintain the quality of healthcare

through the Balochistan Healthcare Commission and ensuring quality in healthcare is not easy and for this,

continuous involvement and cooperation of various stakeholders are required.

He said that any hospital's license could be suspended for negligence, legal powers against defaulters have been entrusted to the commission,