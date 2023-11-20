Open Menu

Govt Committed To Improve Healthcare Facilities In Province: Abdullah

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in province: Abdullah

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHC) at

the conference room of Health Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission (BHC) at

the conference room of Health Department.

The meeting was attended by members of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission Dr. Masood Qadir Noshirwani,

Dr. Farooq Azam Jan, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Muhammad Hasan Kasi, Muhammad Naseem Lehri, Muhammad

Jalal Khan Mandukhel, Agha Faisal, Justice (retd) Abdul Hameed Baloch, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Planning Officer Dr. Shako, Section Officer Admin Tahoor Khan and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Zehri.

All the members unanimously elected Justice (R) Abdul Hameed Baloch as the Chairman of Balochistan Healthcare Commission during the meeting.

In the meeting said that the main objective of the commission was to improve medical facilities, medical accountability and

elimination of attrition, the province has a statutory body to regulate public and private healthcare institutions.

Secretary Health said that the Balochistan Healthcare Commission is mandated to regulate healthcare services

in the public and private sectors on a sound and technical basis to provide safe and high-quality healthcare

services to the people of Balochistan.

He said that the provincial government was committed to improve and maintain the quality of healthcare

through the Balochistan Healthcare Commission and ensuring quality in healthcare is not easy and for this,

continuous involvement and cooperation of various stakeholders are required.

He said that any hospital's license could be suspended for negligence, legal powers against defaulters have been entrusted to the commission,

Related Topics

Balochistan Government

Recent Stories

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular par ..

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular party in country: Jabbar Khan

1 minute ago
 Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

8 minutes ago
 Senators asked to shun double standards on militar ..

Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in pla ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in player draft

7 minutes ago
 Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents o ..

Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents of youth for national building

8 minutes ago
Health Minister visits NICVD

Health Minister visits NICVD

3 minutes ago
 World order based on people's participation, moral ..

World order based on people's participation, morality to bring peace, sustainabl ..

3 minutes ago
 Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, f ..

Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, fancy number plates continues

3 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at M ..

NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan