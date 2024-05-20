Punjab On Way To Progress: Minister
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said under the leadership
of Punjab chief minister, the province has been put on the path to development and progress.
He stated this while addressing a public gathering on the inauguration of Road in Old Daska,
here on Monday.
He said the local government department was going to implement the largest and most comprehensive
solid waste and sanitation system to provide a clean environment to people of the province.
He said garbage dumps would not be seen any where, while energy and reusable materials would
be recycled from garbage which will clean the environment as well.
"We will not deviate from the promises made in the election and we will reconstruct
Daska", he added.
The minister said the PC-1 for construction of five new roads in Daska were ready and
work on these projects will be started in a few weeks while the construction of sewerage Naullah will
resolve problem of drainage.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority discarded 250litres adulterated milk, 100 kg rotten chicken10 minutes ago
-
BISE starts registration of 9th class students10 minutes ago
-
IESCO detects 11,292 slow, 202 tempered meters in ongoing anti power theft drive20 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out unilateral legislation for establishment of Digital Media Authority20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles martyrdom of Irani President20 minutes ago
-
Special fights to bring KP students back from Kyrgyzstan: Minister20 minutes ago
-
KP govt released Rs 60mln for return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan: Muzamil20 minutes ago
-
Eight brick-kilns sealed, fine imposed on three factories30 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Man,daughter killed on road30 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Maqam condoles demise of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi30 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's demise30 minutes ago