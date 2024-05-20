IESCO Detects 11,292 Slow, 202 Tempered Meters In Ongoing Anti Power Theft Drive
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 11,292 slow meters, 202 tempered meters and 1,959 such meters using direct power supply inn various circles of the company during the ongoing anti power pilferage drive.
Sharing the details, IESCO chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the police have arrested 1,348 electricity thieves and fines of over Rs 593 million has also been imposed on them.
He said IESCO achieved tremendous results during the ongoing anti power theft campaign which was started in light of the government and Ministry of Power Division directives.
He said the company was dealing electricity thieves and facilitators with iron hands. Non-stop and indiscriminate operations against them were going on in all operation circles of the company.
He further said that IESCO has the full support of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division in the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves.
He said that IESCO's recovery has improved further owing to a successful crack down and the company's line losses have also been decreased significantly.
