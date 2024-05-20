Open Menu

IESCO Detects 11,292 Slow, 202 Tempered Meters In Ongoing Anti Power Theft Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM

IESCO detects 11,292 slow, 202 tempered meters in ongoing anti power theft drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught 11,292 slow meters, 202 tempered meters and 1,959 such meters using direct power supply inn various circles of the company during the ongoing anti power pilferage drive.

Sharing the details, IESCO chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the police have arrested 1,348 electricity thieves and fines of over Rs 593 million has also been imposed on them.

He said IESCO achieved tremendous results during the ongoing anti power theft campaign which was started in light of the government and Ministry of Power Division directives.

He said the company was dealing electricity thieves and facilitators with iron hands. Non-stop and indiscriminate operations against them were going on in all operation circles of the company.

He further said that IESCO has the full support of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy Power Division in the ongoing crackdown against electricity thieves.

He said that IESCO's recovery has improved further owing to a successful crack down and the company's line losses have also been decreased significantly.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company All Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

2 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan