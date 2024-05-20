Open Menu

Senator Mushahid Says Iranian President Was 'vibrant Voice For Kashmir, Palestine'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Senator Mushahid says Iranian President was 'vibrant voice for Kashmir, Palestine'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed expressed deep grief and sorrow on Monday over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

The Senator hailed President Raisi as a "vibrant voice for Kashmir and Palestine" and termed his death as an irreplaceable loss.

Speaking to a private news channel, Senator Hussain stated that he had a close friendship with President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, whom he met at a recent conference on Palestine in Tehran.

He praised the late president and foreign minister for their support for Pakistan and their respect for the country's national poet, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Senator Hussain also highlighted President Raisi's achievements, particularly the normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, and acknowledged his efforts as a true companion of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Mushahid Hussain Syed Tehran Saudi Arabia Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan