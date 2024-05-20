Senator Mushahid Says Iranian President Was 'vibrant Voice For Kashmir, Palestine'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed expressed deep grief and sorrow on Monday over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.
The Senator hailed President Raisi as a "vibrant voice for Kashmir and Palestine" and termed his death as an irreplaceable loss.
Speaking to a private news channel, Senator Hussain stated that he had a close friendship with President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, whom he met at a recent conference on Palestine in Tehran.
He praised the late president and foreign minister for their support for Pakistan and their respect for the country's national poet, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.
Senator Hussain also highlighted President Raisi's achievements, particularly the normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia, and acknowledged his efforts as a true companion of Pakistan.
